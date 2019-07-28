Centurion University to shift to new premises by year-end

Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University G.S.N. Raju has said that skill and practical-based education system is the need of the hour to meet the expectations of the industry.

Mr. Raju, who was in the Fort Town to inspect the progress of the construction of the university new premises in the district, said that students should have practical experience during their college days itself. He strongly felt that students would come with innovative ideas when they were thorough with basics during their graduation.

Centurion University, which has its presence in Bhubaneswar, Parlakhemundi and other areas of Odisha, is establishing its campus in 100 acres of land in Rollavaka village of Bondapalli mandal, in Vizianagaram district. It currently holds classes for engineering and B.Sc. students in the temporary campus located at Gidijala of Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district. It is planning to shift operations completely to the new premises which will be completed by end of this year.

“The government offered land in Amaravati for establishment of the university. But we selected Vizianagaram since it did not have any university although other 12 districts have universities,” said Dr. Raju.

Industrial units

“As part of ensuring practical-based education system, we will establish industrial units on the campus. We have signed agreement with Ashok Leyland, Hyundai, Tata Trust and other organisations.

They will set up their units and send experts to train the students of the respective branches,” he added. Centurion University president Mukti Kanta Mishra and vice-president D.N. Rao said that tier-2 cities like Vizianagaram were turning into major educational hubs across India.

“Parents prefer private universities in future since they have absolute freedom in designing curriculum to meet the expectations of the industry,” said Dr.Rao.