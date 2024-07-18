Centurion University team design low-cost electric autorickshaw

A research team of the Centurion University of Vizianagaram designed battery-operated autorickshaws that can run up to a distance of 120 km on a single charge of four hours, according to the university vice-president D.N. Rao and Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanty.

The use of fibre in the design of the autos would ensure higher speed, longer battery life and lower cost, said Mr. Rao in a press release on July 18 (Thursday).

Students were being encouraged to come out with innovative ideas and experiments in the labs and manufacturing units were located in the university premises, he added.