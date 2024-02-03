ADVERTISEMENT

Centurion University signs MoU with Government Medical College of Vizianagaram

February 03, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanty and Government Medical College Vizianagaram Principal K. Padmaleela exchanging MoU papers, on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Prasanth Kumar Mohanty of Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) Vizianagaram and Principal K. Padmaleela of Government Medical College Vizianagaram signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), here on Saturday, to provide practical training for students pursuing Radiology, Nursing, Anesthesia and other courses in CUTM.

After signing the MoU, Mr. Mohanty said that the initiative would enable hundreds of students to gain the best practical training in the medical college, which was recently established close to the University premises. He said that clinical practice, internship, and research under the guidance of medical professors would further aid students. Dr. Padmaleela said that MoU would help the students to serve patients as well as gain practical knowledge necessary to land jobs in reputed hospitals

