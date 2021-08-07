Centurion University selects 200 persons for skill courses

Centurion University of Technology and Management-Vizianagaram Registrar C.V. Gopinath on Friday said that the university was offering skill-oriented short-term courses for youngsters of nearby mandal headquarters and villages to make them self-reliant in their lives.

He said that nearly 200 youngsters were selected for free training programmes to help them get jobs of heavy vehicle drivers, sewing machine operators, welders and CNC machinists.

Dr. Gopinath said that the university was taking up 45-day training programmes for them in association with Gram Tarang and National Skill Development Corporation as part of its social responsibility. He said that the university had infrastructure to provide training for more than 1,000 candidates at a time and the same was being explained to the people during awareness programmes conducted in mandals such as Vizianagaram, Gajaapthinagaram, Bondapalli, Nellimarla and others.

University vice-president D.N. Rao said that CUTM had been giving top priority to skill-oriented training programme for both students as well as others in accordance to the guidelines of National Education Policy. He said that the interested candidates can approach the university for enrolment of training programme which would begin on August 13.