ADVERTISEMENT

Centurion University honours winners of national and State weightlifting competitions

Published - October 19, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chukka Lakshmi (middle) of Centurion University, who won gold medal in national weightlifting competition held recently in Himachal Pradesh.

Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) vice-president D.N. Rao on Saturday said that students who actively participate in sports and games would also shine in academics.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a function organised in the Vizianagaram campus, he felicitated BBA first year student Chukka Lakshmi, who won a gold medal in the national-level weightlifting competition held recently in Himachal Pradesh. He handed over a cheque for ₹75,000 on behalf of the university.

He also honoured Battu Adinarayana, Puli Sripada Sreeja, Valasani Mounika, Dasari Chiranjeevi and others, who won medals in State-level competitions recently. They were also given cash prizes in order to attend training camps conducted by experts.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Rao said that the university would continue to encourage students to participate in all competitions, while providing sports infrastructure in the campus. The university’s Internal Quality Assurance Cells Head M.L.N. Acharyulu, deans Sunny Deol, Vijaybabu, Pushpalata and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US