Centurion University honours winners of national and State weightlifting competitions

Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) vice-president D.N. Rao on Saturday said that students who actively participate in sports and games would also shine in academics.

At a function organised in the Vizianagaram campus, he felicitated BBA first year student Chukka Lakshmi, who won a gold medal in the national-level weightlifting competition held recently in Himachal Pradesh. He handed over a cheque for ₹75,000 on behalf of the university.

He also honoured Battu Adinarayana, Puli Sripada Sreeja, Valasani Mounika, Dasari Chiranjeevi and others, who won medals in State-level competitions recently. They were also given cash prizes in order to attend training camps conducted by experts.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Rao said that the university would continue to encourage students to participate in all competitions, while providing sports infrastructure in the campus. The university’s Internal Quality Assurance Cells Head M.L.N. Acharyulu, deans Sunny Deol, Vijaybabu, Pushpalata and others were present.