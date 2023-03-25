Centurion University gets DGCA nod to set up drone training institution

March 25, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Centurion University of Technology and Management has secured the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to establish a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) to train drone operators in a professional manner.

The university, which has its campuses at Parlakhemundi of Odisha and Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh, has been manufacturing drones for the last six months, according to a press release on Saturday.

The university Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju said that candidates would be recruited by Gram Tarang Inclusive Development Services after the training. He said that youngsters would have more opportunities as drones were being widely used in agriculture, defence and other sectors.

