ADVERTISEMENT

Centurion University gets DGCA nod to set up drone training institution

March 25, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Centurion University of Technology and Management has secured the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to establish a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) to train drone operators in a professional manner.

The university, which has its campuses at Parlakhemundi of Odisha and Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh, has been manufacturing drones for the last six months, according to a press release on Saturday.

The university Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju said that candidates would be recruited by Gram Tarang Inclusive Development Services after the training. He said that youngsters would have more opportunities as drones were being widely used in agriculture, defence and other sectors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US