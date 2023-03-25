HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centurion University gets DGCA nod to set up drone training institution

March 25, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Centurion University of Technology and Management has secured the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to establish a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) to train drone operators in a professional manner.

The university, which has its campuses at Parlakhemundi of Odisha and Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh, has been manufacturing drones for the last six months, according to a press release on Saturday.

The university Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju said that candidates would be recruited by Gram Tarang Inclusive Development Services after the training. He said that youngsters would have more opportunities as drones were being widely used in agriculture, defence and other sectors.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / university / technology (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.