Centurion university focuses on skill-oriented education, says new Chancellor

June 30, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) new Chancellor G.S.N. Raju and vice-president D.N. Rao on Friday said that the institution was giving priority to skill-oriented courses and investing in infrastructure for quality research and experiments.

Mr. Raju worked as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution for the last four years.

“We use innovative teaching techniques to identify hidden talent among students, and courses are designed to meet the expectations of the industry, which helps students get placements,” Mr. Raju told the media.

New Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanthy and new Registrar Pallavi were also present at the press meet.