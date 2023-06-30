HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centurion university focuses on skill-oriented education, says new Chancellor

NOTE: PHOTO FOLLOWS THE REPORT

June 30, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) new Chancellor G.S.N. Raju and vice-president D.N. Rao on Friday said that the institution was giving priority to skill-oriented courses and investing in infrastructure for quality research and experiments.

Mr. Raju worked as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution for the last four years.

“We use innovative teaching techniques to identify hidden talent among students, and courses are designed to meet the expectations of the industry, which helps students get placements,” Mr. Raju told the media.

New Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanthy and new Registrar Pallavi were also present at the press meet.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education / university

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.