Centurion University designing courses to meet futuristic needs of companies, says vice-president

Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) vice-president D.N. Rao on Saturday said that the university is designing new courses every year in order to meet futuristic needs of companies in the backdrop of rapid changes in adoption of technology and their new requirements. He released admission brochures for the academic year 2024-25, both in the Paralakhemundi and Vizianagaram campuses.

In a press release, he said that the university had emerged as the youngest skill university in the country with its focus on infrastructure, laboratories and other facilities. Dr. Rao said that a total of 80 courses in accordance with the New Education Policy were designed to benefit students of all streams, including engineering, agriculture, health, pharmacy and others. Vizianagaram University Vice-Chancellor P.K. Mohanty, Registrar P. Pallavi and others were present.