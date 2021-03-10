Centuries-old inscription unearthed at Motupalli

It was said to be issued by Vijayanagara Emperor Deva Raya- II

Much to indologists delight, a 15th century inscription in Telugu has surfaced in the erstwhile international port of Motupalli, near Chinnaganjam, in Prakasam district.

The inscription, issued by the Vijayanagara Emperor Deva Raya – II, who ruled the region from Hampi between 1424 and 1446 AD, was found in a dilapidated condition, said E. Sivanagi Reddy, Archaeologist and CEO of the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati.

The inscription engraved on a black granite stone in Telugu script referred to donation of some gold coins (kasulu) towards burning a perpetual lamp of a local temple by Deva Raya Odeya identified with Deva Raya – II of the Sangama Dynasty.

Dr. Reddy said that the donation must have been given to Prasanna Kesava temple, now known as Kodandarama Swamy temple, in the now sleepy village. He also revealed that there are three inscriptions found inside the Veerabhadra temple located a little away from this spot.

All the three records, the assurance of life and goods of the sea traders were issued by the Kakatiya (Ganap2athi Deva), Reddy (Anapotha Reddy) and Vijayanagara (Deva Raya).

He added that the new inscription,which surfaced on the road side opposite to the Kodandarama temple was being shifted to inside of the temple to ensure its safety and security.

Dr. Jyothi Chandramouli, a historian from Addanki and R. Dasaatha Rami Reddy, Secretary, Motupalli Heritage Society participated in the explorations in the erstwhile international port town which flourished during the early and medieval periods.