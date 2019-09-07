Andhra Pradesh

Centre’s ‘Rayalaseema Declaration’ aims at Seema’s growth: TGV

‘General body meeting’ on special package soon, BJP MP says

BJP MP T.G. Venkatesh has reiterated the need to develop the Rayalaseema region. The State government must not focus only on the Amaravati region, he said.

In a chat with reporters here on Friday, he extended support to the student movement currently taking place in Rayalaseema demanding the High Court and capital city to the region.

“We will support any movement which is peaceful and intends to develop Rayalaseema,” he said. The MP claimed that the BJP government at the Centre had brought out a ‘Rayalaseema Declaration’, and planned to develop the region in all aspects.

He said that the government must take up the construction of the Polavaram dam on a war-footing as funds from the Central government were being released.

He asked the government not to construct ornate buildings in the name of constructing a Secretariat, Assembly and HC.

Responding to a query about the promised special package to the region, he said that a ‘Rayalaseema general body meeting’ would be held soon to decide on the matter.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 4:16:11 AM

