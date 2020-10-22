Centre’s privatisation policy will hurt service sector: CPI(M)

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 October 2020 00:57 IST

Leaders accuse YSRCP and TDP of toeing NDA govt.’s line

The CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee on Wednesday condemned the move of the NDA government to privatise various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and accused the YSRCP government and the opposition TDP of ‘toeing the line of the Centre’.

“The move will hamper the growth of Visakhapatnam city, which has a number of PSUs like Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT), Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), apart from defence units and Railways,” CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao and Secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar told reporters here on Wednesday.

The party members alleged that the Centre was trying to hand over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to South Korean steel major POSCO. “Privatisation will lead to decline in employment opportunities and reduction in wages, which will ultimately affect the service sector. The BJP government is trying to amend labour laws to benefit corporate managements,” they alleged, adding that the BJP was also attempting to fan communal tensions in Visakhapatnam city for their own political mileage.

They also alleged that the State government was trying to privatise civic services and to hike user charges, under pressure from the Centre. The property tax was planned to be levied, based on the value of the house, rather than the total area. This would result in an increase in the property tax by three to four times. GVMC was planning to hike water charges and fix meters for water tap connections. Discoms were also planned to be privatised, they alleged.

The construction of 25,000 houses had started during the previous TDP government in Visakhapatnam city. Some of them were completed but they have not been allotted to this day, though selection of beneficiaries was done and allotment letters were issued to them long ago. The beneficiaries had paid amounts ranging between ₹25,000 and ₹1 lakh through demand drafts. The State government has cancelled the allotments made in the past and now plans to make fresh allotments, they alleged. Opposing the cancellation of allotments made in the past, they demanded completion of the houses and immediate allotment to the beneficiaries.

The CPI(M) leaders alleged that the GVMC officials had laid a road illegally to an apartment complex, being constructed by the company belonging to Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana in Survey no. 67 at Yendada in the city. They sought action against the officials responsible for laying a road to a private property.

They said that the CPI(M) would launch a door-to-door campaign from November 1 to 15 on the problems of the people in the city.