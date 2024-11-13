 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre’s nod sought for Vizag Metro, MA&UD Minister informs A.P. Assembly

The revised cost estimate stands at ₹17,232 crore; the project is initially proposed to come up in two phases with four corridors spanning a total length of 76 km

Published - November 13, 2024 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The State government has requested the Centre to implement the project on the lines of the Kolkata Metro, wherein the entire project was undertaken by Indian Railways.

The State government has requested the Centre to implement the project on the lines of the Kolkata Metro, wherein the entire project was undertaken by Indian Railways. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P. Narayana said the State government has sought the Central government’s nod for the construction of a metro rail in Visakhapatnam at a revised cost estimate of ₹17,232 crore.

The metro rail is proposed to come up in two phases initially with four corridors — Steel Plant Junction-Kommadi, Gurudwara Junction-Old Post Office, Thatichetlapalem-Chinna Waltair, and Kommadi Bhogapuram Airport.

Replying to a question by TDP MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, P.G.V.R. Naidu and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu about the status of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Mr. Narayana said the State government has requested the Centre to implement the project on the basis of the Kolkata Metro, wherein the entire project was undertaken by Indian Railways. He said it has been proposed that the Vizag Metro be two-layered at some busy junctions.

The Vizag Metro would be part of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan that was drawn up for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The first phase would be 46.23 km long while the second phase would be 30.67 km. Overall, the project will have 54 stations and two maintenance depots. Proposals have been sent to the Centre for taking up the project in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode and to approve Phase-I with 100% Central assistance as per the Metro Rail Policy-2017.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / urban planning / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.