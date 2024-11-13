Centre’s nod sought for Vizag Metro, MA&UD Minister informs A.P. Assembly

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P. Narayana said the State government has sought the Central government’s nod for the construction of a metro rail in Visakhapatnam at a revised cost estimate of ₹17,232 crore.

The metro rail is proposed to come up in two phases initially with four corridors — Steel Plant Junction-Kommadi, Gurudwara Junction-Old Post Office, Thatichetlapalem-Chinna Waltair, and Kommadi Bhogapuram Airport.

Replying to a question by TDP MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, P.G.V.R. Naidu and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu about the status of the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Mr. Narayana said the State government has requested the Centre to implement the project on the basis of the Kolkata Metro, wherein the entire project was undertaken by Indian Railways. He said it has been proposed that the Vizag Metro be two-layered at some busy junctions.

The Vizag Metro would be part of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan that was drawn up for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The first phase would be 46.23 km long while the second phase would be 30.67 km. Overall, the project will have 54 stations and two maintenance depots. Proposals have been sent to the Centre for taking up the project in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode and to approve Phase-I with 100% Central assistance as per the Metro Rail Policy-2017.