Centre’s nod must for three capitals, says Yanamala

TDP Floor leader in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said on Saturday that an amendment to the A.P. Reorganization Act, 2014, was a prerequisite for developing three capital cities, and since the Act was enacted by Parliament, it was for the Central government to take a decision on it.
Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the TDP government had resolved to set up the capital city in Amaravati as per the Sivaramakrishnan Committee’s recommendations, and pointed out that the Act envisaged development of a single capital city, but not three capitals as mooted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
‘Seek legal advice’
Mr. Ramakrishnudu asserted that it would be proper on the part of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to take all these factors into consideration, and also seek legal advice before arriving at a conclusion on the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the CRDA Repeal Bills.
Mr. Ramakrishnudu further said the passage of the Bills would have been a smooth had the Council given its nod.
Alternatively, the Bills would be deemed to have be passed by the Legislative Assembly had the Council rejected them. But the Council Chairman had referred them to a select committee, he added.
The Governor should, therefore, elicit legal opinion and also know what people were thinking about the proposed decentralisation of administration before taking any decision that would have far - reaching implications for the State.
