Centre’s nod awaited to procurediscoloured paddy: Kannababu

KAKINADA

16 November 2020 00:35 IST

Over 1.7 lakh farmers suffered crop loss, says the Minister

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu has said the State government appealed to the Centre to permit procurement of discoloured paddy and paddy with fair average quality as the rains in October led to damage of the standing paddy crop across the State.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Mr. Kannababu said the State government already wrote to the Central government appealing it to allow procurement of discoloured paddy. The same request has also been made to the six-member Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) that visited the State last week to assess the damage of crops and infrastructure facilities due to recent floods.

“The Central team, after taking stock of the situation, assured the State of timely aid from the Central government,” said Mr. Kannababu.

Advertising

Advertising

“The procurement process began in the State. The government’s plan of action to procure discoloured paddy will soon be announced. All the Rythu Bharosa Kendras have been converted into procurement centres,” said the Minister.

Input subsidy

The State government would release input subsidy of ₹133 crore on November 17, compensating the damage of crops due to recent rains. Over 1.7 lakh farmers suffered crop loss, said Mr. Kannababu.