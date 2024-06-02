GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre’s directive to bring in reforms in minor mineral sector hailed

Published - June 02, 2024 07:07 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srinivasa Rao K
Federation of Minor Mineral Industry secretary general Ch. Rao speaking at a workshop on granite and marble mining held in Bengaluru recently.

Federation of Minor Mineral Industry secretary general Ch. Rao speaking at a workshop on granite and marble mining held in Bengaluru recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Federation of Minor Minerals Industry (FEMMI) secretary general Ch. Rao on June 2 (Sunday) hailed the statement of Union Secretary of Mines V.L. Kantha Rao, who has directed all the States to bring in reforms in policies with regard to minor minerals in line with the initiatives of the Central government.

Along with FEMMI vice-president P. Ramakrishna, Mr. Rao submitted a 200-page report to Mr. Kantha Rao on auctions of minor minerals during a workshop on granite and marble held in Bengaluru recently.

Mr. Kantha Rao had assured to make the States concerned in bringing out reforms for the industry associated with minor minerals such as granite and marble stones.

“We are thankful to Mr. Kantha Rao for his initiatives for the simplified tax structure. We welcome his assurance to provide the Central fund for research and development,” Mr. Rao said. 

The workshop helped the FEMMI explain the core issues to Mr. Kantha Rao and other senior officials and work on the agenda of the Granite and Marble Development Council, of which FEMMI is a member.

Mr. Rao said that Federation of Mineral Industry (FIMI), Federation of Stone Indian Stone and Granite Industry (FIGSI) and Mining Engineers Association of India (MEAI) were in line with the proposals of FEMMI which opposed the auction system for the allocation of granite blocks.

He also expressed happiness over the positive response regarding the proposals from Telangana Director of Mines and Geology B.R.V. Susheel Kumar.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / minerals (general)

