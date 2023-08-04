HamberMenu
Centre’s decision to refuse funds for houses in Amaravati’s R-5 zone proved to be right: Purandeswari 

It is better to build residential houses for the deserving poor in their own areas in the State, says State BJP president Purandeswari

August 04, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP State president D. Purandeswari has demanded that construction of houses sanctioned by the Central government be completed at the earliest.

BJP State president D. Purandeswari on August 4 said that the Central government had refused to provide funds for the construction of houses in the R-5 zone in Amaravati as the matter was pending in courts.

“Now, the imposition of a stay by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the housing project in the zone has proved that the Central government’s decision is on the side of justice and righteousness,” Ms. Purandeswari said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Further, Ms. Purandeswari said it was better to build residential houses for the deserving poor in their own areas in the State.

She demanded that the construction of houses sanctioned by the Central government be completed at the earliest, while pointing out that the Centre had already allotted the largest number of houses to Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
