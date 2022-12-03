Centre’s consent is mandatory for three capitals: Former Telugu Desam Party MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish

December 03, 2022 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Mr. Jagadish who is an advocate by profession participated in ‘Idemi Kharma Rashtraniki’ agitation in Parvatipuram.

K Srinivasa Rao

Former TDP MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former MLC and TDP senior leader Dwarapureddy Jagadish on December 3 said the State government cannot implement its three capital proposal as it has multiple legal tangles.

He said the Central government’s nod was also needed for the implementation of the proposal since the Centre had enacted Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Decision to set up three capitals in Andhra Pradesh is in tune with Sribagh Pact, says Minister

Speaking to media, he said all the doors for the A.P. government were closed upon the withdrawal of three capitals Bill.

“The State government alone cannot take decision over the capital issue since the Centre is also stakeholder in the issue. Its opinion and consent are important since it had come with A.P. Reorganisation Legislation,” said Mr. Jagadish.  

He said that the shifting of A.P. High Court to Kurnool was also not possible without the consent of the Supreme Court. Mr. Jagadish alleged that the State's future turned bleak with the poor administration of the Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

“Amara Raja company has opted Telangana for expansion with an investment of ₹9,500 crore. Page Industries has also decided to invest only in Telangana and other States. Investors lost confidence in A.P. government. There will not be any scope for further economic activity which is needed to provide livelihood to lakhs of unemployed youth,” said Mr. Jagadish.

