Centre yet to pay GST dues of ₹2,000 crore to State: Buggana

Vijayawada

03 November 2021 01:23 IST

‘Change in portfolio aims at bringing revenue earning departments under one roof’

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has stated that the Central government has to release ₹2,000 crore towards the Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to the State.

In a first review meeting on Tuesday with the commercial taxes officials after he was given the portfolio, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the Central government had released ₹3,274 crore till date towards the GST share to Andhra Pradesh.

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to change in the portfolios, the Minister said it was made with a view that the revenue earning departments should be under one umbrella.

“Similar system is being followed by the Union government as well. In fact, bringing the revenue earning departments under one roof with implementation of the GST is imminent,” he said.

Reacting to the criticism that the State government was raising loans in the name of the Governor, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that it was a usual practice to enter into any agreement in the name of the Governor of the State. “It is power vested with the Governor as per the Constitution of India. Did the previous governments deviate from this?” he asked.

Salary payment

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) findings and objections are a natural consequence of auditing. The State government gives replies to the objections raised by the CAG. “The State Development Corporation was established for the development and there is no iota of doubt in it. The government is spending the funds taken through the ASDC on schemes such as Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asaara and etc. Every State is facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Andhra Pradesh is no exception. There might be a delay in payment of salaries by a day or two, but the government is paying the salaries and the employees are extending their cooperation,” the Finance Minister said.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargav, Sale Tax Chief Commissioner Ravi Shankar Narayan and others were present in the meeting.