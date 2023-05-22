Centre withdrew ₹2,000 notes to help the rich: CPI

May 22, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana on Monday said the Centre was withdrawing ₹2,000 currency notes only to help the rich who amassed wealth through illicit means.

Addressing a presser here on Monday, Dr. Narayana said the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes was meant to help politicians who stashed the currency notes. The government gave time till September to help them spend the money in elections. It was not the case when ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes were demonetised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while demonetising ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes, made tall claims that the move was aimed at controlling corruption, drug mafia, terrorism and bringing out the black money. Mr. Modi hardly succeeded in his claims. Drugs were freely available and were being transported through ports, which were under the control of Adani. Mr. Modi was shielding the rich, he alleged.

The alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) would benefit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no moral right to continue in the post, he said a qualitative change could be expected in politics in the country after the Karnataka election. Telangana would witness the impact and later Andhra Pradesh.