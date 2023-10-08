Centre will take all measures to bring back Indians stuck in war-torn Israel, says Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi

October 08, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has asserted that the Central Government will take all measures to bring back the Indians stranded in war-torn Israel.

“The Prime Minister’s Office is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the stranded people. The Indian Embassy officials are monitoring the situation as well,” Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi told the media here on October 8 (Sunday).

The Union Minister was in the city to address the BJP social media volunteers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi said the Centre had reached out to Indian nationals stuck in different parts of the world for various reasons, and cited as examples the Operation Ganga and Operation Vande Bharat missions.

Women’s reservation Bill

Referring to the women’s reservation Bill, titled ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, which was passed in Parliament recently, she said that women were given their due after a long struggle.

“Women have finally achieved their long-pending rights after a hard battle. All political parties have ensured the unanimous passage of the Bill. The change in their stance is indicative of the power of women,” the Union Minister said.

Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi brushed aside the allegation that the Centre had brought the Bill to the fore to divert the attention of the people from the Manipur violence.

India had successfully listed “women-led development” as one of the six main priorities of its G20 Presidency, she said, adding that the government wanted to set an example to other nations.

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and spokespersons S. Yamini Sarma and Lanka Dinakar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.