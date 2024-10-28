Centre will stand by Andhra Pradesh on its path to recovery: Daggubati Purandeswari 

Andhra Pradesh BJP president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari has said the Modi Government was committed to extending all possible support for the development of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.)

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was evident from the promise to arrange ₹15,000 crore for the construction of the capital city Amaravati and announcement of major projects for the State, including the funding of Polavaram and the railway connectivity to Amaravati,” she said.

“People strongly desired to have the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance in power both at the national level and in the State. With the support and cooperation of Prime Minister Modi, Andhra Pradesh will regain its past glory”, Ms. Purandeswari said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating as chief guest in the party’s Sangathan Parva (membership drive), in Vijayawada, on Monday (October 28, 2024), Ms. Purandeswari said the Centre was giving financial support to A.P. on a large-scale and it would ensure that the State progressed at the desired pace.

She asserted that BJP was different from many other parties in the way it picks leaders through a democratic process, and has members dedicated to achieving the party’s objectives.

“BJP had previously registered 11 crore members within six months and it was now 22 lakh in just 45 days,” she said, thanking the cadres for securing a phenomenal victory for the party in the 2024 elections.

Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar, BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju, MLAs Y.S. Chowdary, C. Adinarayana Reddy, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and V. Parthasarathy and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.