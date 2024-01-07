GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre will rethink release of Arogya Mandir budget for Andhra Pradesh, says Union Minister of State

The Union Government is not being given its due credit as per the guidelines of the MoU, says Bharati Pawar, adds that action would be taken against the State government for not even displaying name and logo of the Centre at the Arogya Mandirs

January 07, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs Bharati Pravin Pawar has asserted that the Union government “would rethink about the release of budget” for the ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), if the State government failed to give due credit to the Union government.

The Union Government and State government have entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office on Sunday, the Minister said that Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat and Aarogyasri are co-branded schemes. The State government should give due space and credit in the implementation of those schemes. The State government should honour the branding guidelines, and terms of the MoU with regard to the ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

“There was no mention of the Union government or logo at the Arogya Mandir during my recent visit in the district,” she said.

“After all, this is public money. Everyone should know where the funding is coming from. You (State government) take the budget from the Centre, and don’t even display the name and logo. If they don’t give credit to the Union government, action would be taken,” she said.

When asked what action can be expected, she said, “We have to rethink about the release of the budget.” Going further Ms. Bharati Pawar said, “Do you want the budget or the branding?”

Referring to the Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra, the Union Minister said that more than 35 lakh people took part in the yatra. The Union government was issuing Ayushman cards, which help in availing free medical and health facility upto ₹5 lakh. Even cancer was brought under the purview of the Ayushman card.  The people were requested to make use of the facility, she added.

BJP NTR district president Adduri Sriram, Pravas Yojana state convener Paka Satyanarayana, BJP State executive member Uppalapali Srinivasa Raju and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health / government health care

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.