Centre will rethink release of Arogya Mandir budget for Andhra Pradesh, says Union Minister of State

January 07, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs Bharati Pravin Pawar has asserted that the Union government “would rethink about the release of budget” for the ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), if the State government failed to give due credit to the Union government.

The Union Government and State government have entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office on Sunday, the Minister said that Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat and Aarogyasri are co-branded schemes. The State government should give due space and credit in the implementation of those schemes. The State government should honour the branding guidelines, and terms of the MoU with regard to the ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

“There was no mention of the Union government or logo at the Arogya Mandir during my recent visit in the district,” she said.

“After all, this is public money. Everyone should know where the funding is coming from. You (State government) take the budget from the Centre, and don’t even display the name and logo. If they don’t give credit to the Union government, action would be taken,” she said.

When asked what action can be expected, she said, “We have to rethink about the release of the budget.” Going further Ms. Bharati Pawar said, “Do you want the budget or the branding?”

Referring to the Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra, the Union Minister said that more than 35 lakh people took part in the yatra. The Union government was issuing Ayushman cards, which help in availing free medical and health facility upto ₹5 lakh. Even cancer was brought under the purview of the Ayushman card. The people were requested to make use of the facility, she added.

BJP NTR district president Adduri Sriram, Pravas Yojana state convener Paka Satyanarayana, BJP State executive member Uppalapali Srinivasa Raju and others were present.