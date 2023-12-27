Centre will put check trend of renaming Central schemes after Jagan in Andhra Pradesh, says Purandeswari

December 27, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

BJP Andhra Pradesh State president D. Purandeswari on Wednesday stated that the Centre was seriously pursuing checking the trend of renaming the Central schemes after Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy. Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here, Ms. Purandeswari has added that the Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra has campaigned on the Central schemes and people were aware of the Central Government’s role in funding and implementation of the central schemes.

“Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy has renamed every central scheme after his name in Andhra Pradesh. At the Centre, we never named any scheme after Narendra Modi (Prime Minister). The central schemes are named after the Prime Minister”, said Ms. Purandeswari.

Diversion of funds

The BJP State President has also alleged that Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy has diverted the NREGA funds for the housing scheme in Andhra Pradesh to claim the success of the scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the State government’s recent decision to offer free treatment up to Rs.25 lakh under the Arogya Sri scheme, Ms. Purandeswari has lamented that the private hospitals began threatening not to offer the services under the Arogya Sri. “The Centre’s Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries will be offered medical services across the country. However, it will provide the treatment up to Rs.5 lakh per beneficiary”, said Ms. Purandeswari.

City development

On the Centre’s aid for the development of Rajamahendravaram City, Ms. Purandeswari has claimed; “The Central government has funded all the key projects in the Rajamahendravaram city. The projects funded by the Centre include Rs.100-crore ESI hospital renovation, upgradation of the railway station, a new terminal at the airport and regional science centre”.

Except for the national highways that pass through the East Godavari district, all the local roads reflect the negligence of the State government in developing the road infrastructure, said Ms. Purandeswari. BJP Former State President Somu Veerraju and other senior leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.