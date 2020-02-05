Centre will not play any role in capital decision, says GVL

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has reiterated that the Centre will not play any role in the decision on capital by a State, and that it will consider any State government order issued lawfully.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, Mr. Rao, however, said that the BJP had already announced its political resolution that it was against relocation of the capital in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Rao said that the party also wanted the continuation of Amaravati as the capital as already 53,000 acres of land had been pooled.

“We haven’t said that there is no misuse of land, or no unlawful real estate trade took place in the capital region. In fact, we have said the same in the party election manifesto. Yet, as a party, we do not support relocation of the capital,” he said.

“The Centre has already clarified that it is for the State to decide on the capital, and it would not interfere in the process. At least now, the Opposition and ruling parties should stop this drama over the capital and come to a conclusion acceptable to all, without causing any loss to the farmers of Amaravati,” Mr. Rao said.

Stating that nowhere in the country one could witness political dramas similar to that in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Rao said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should realise that the Government Orders given by a government could be reissued by the successive governments after making changes lawfully.