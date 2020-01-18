Centre will intervene at an appropriate time: Sujana

Reiterating that the Central government would intervene at an appropriate time in the controversy surrounding the move to establish three capitals in the State, BJP Rajya Sabha member Sujana Chowdary has said.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Saturday, Mr. Chowdary warned of the repercussions of moving a ‘Money Bill’ in the Legislature, saying that it would not be easy and might also not pass legal scrutiny.

Advice to bureaucrats

He maintained that there were certain checks and balances in the Constitution against such arbitrary decisions, and advised the bureaucrats to be cautious while following the instructions from the government lest they should land in trouble like it happened in some scandals in the unified State in 2004-09.

Mr. Chowdary said it was clearly mentioned in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, that the successor State of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) would have a new capital.

The Central government had every right to question States when they tend to act on their own on issues that were sensitive and might trigger financial problems.

Mr. Chowdary further stated that the YSRCP, the TDP and the BJP had unanimously supported Amaravati in the Assembly, and it could not be changed whatever be the circumstances.

The Centre was closely watching the developments, he said, adding that it would not remain a mute spectator though the State might have its discretionary power in the federal set-up.