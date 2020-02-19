Centre will accord SCS in 4 to 5 years: Sajjala

Days after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought the Centre's approval to the long-pending demand of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the Chief Minister wanted to keep the demand alive. The Centre would accord the SCS in the next four to five years as it might need the YSRCP’s support, he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists Federation (APWJF) organised a meet the media with Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy here on Wednesday.

Mr. Ramakrsihna Reddy, who is also YSRCP general secretary, said there was no change in the line of thinking of the Central government on the SCS. The 15th Finance Commission (15 FC), in its report, made it clear that SCS was entirely in the domain of the Central government. Also, the sanctity of the promises made in Parliament remained doubtful due to the stance taken by the Centre. Notwithstanding, the State government had been consistently pursuing the issue with the Centre with a hope that it pays heed to the demand.

‘YSRCP will not let down Muslims’

He said the YSRCP had supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Parliament as national security issues were involved in it. The problems relating to the north eastern States and States which have borders with Islamic countries were taken into consideration before extending the support to the CAB, which eventually became a Citizenship Amendment Act. But, later a series of developments took place. The NCR and NPR followed the CAA. The YSRCP would never compromise on the interests of Muslims.

As long as Mr. Jagan was at the helm of affairs, the government would not implement the NCR or NPR. There was no need for the party or the government to proclaim at the top of voice, he said, adding, if required, the Assembly would adopt a resolution opposing the NCR and the NPR.

APWJF president S. Venkat Rao, general secretary G.V. Anjaneyulu and Sakshi chief reporter Amaraiah were present.