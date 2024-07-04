Centre urged to restore financial assistance to districts of North Andhra, Rayalaseema regions

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University former vice-chancellor and North Andhra Development’s Advisory forum president Hanumanthu Lajapathirai on Thursday urged the Union government to restore financial assistance of ₹50 crore to each district of North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

Speaking to media persons here, he said the Centre used to provide financial assistance between 2014 and 2018 but it was stopped without any valid reason.

“₹50 crore assistance would help speed up development of backward districts such as Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The State government should also submit utility certificates to the Union government for its payment without any interruption. Parliament members should follow up on the issue in the interest of the two regions,” said Mr. Lajapathirai.

