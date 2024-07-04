GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre urged to restore financial assistance to districts of North Andhra, Rayalaseema regions

Published - July 04, 2024 07:04 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former vice-chancellor of B.R. Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajapathirai.

Former vice-chancellor of B.R. Ambedkar University Hanumanthu Lajapathirai.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University former vice-chancellor and North Andhra Development’s Advisory forum president Hanumanthu Lajapathirai on Thursday urged the Union government to restore financial assistance of ₹50 crore to each district of North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

Speaking to media persons here, he said the Centre used to provide financial assistance between 2014 and 2018 but it was stopped without any valid reason.

“₹50 crore assistance would help speed up development of backward districts such as Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The State government should also submit utility certificates to the Union government for its payment without any interruption. Parliament members should follow up on the issue in the interest of the two regions,” said Mr. Lajapathirai.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.