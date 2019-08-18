Centre urged to release pending funds for maternity hospital

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Saturday urged Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsha Vardhan to take immediate steps for sanction of ₹25 crore, pending from the National Rural Health Mission, for the 300-bedded maternity hospital in Tirupati.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minsiter, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that though the Centre had released ₹77 crore for the maternity hospital during the UPA-II government, a balance of ₹25 crore was still due. Release of the pending amount was essential for the hospital to purchase medical equipment and improve infrastructure. “The women’s hospital in Tirupati will be a jewel in the crown of the NRHM,” the former MP said.

Chinta Mohan observed that Union Minister Dr. Harsha Vardhan had informed him that a high-level probe had been initiated into the alleged misrepresentation by some vested interests regarding the developments related to the hospital.

Mannavaram plant

Ongole Special Correspondent adds: In Nellore district, Mr. Chinta Mohan led a protest by hundreds of Congress activists in front of the office of the Mandal Development officer in Venkatagiri urging the Union government to take up immediately the long-pending NTPC-BHEL Power Projects Limited (NBPPL)’s plant at Mannavaram.

He wanted the BJP-led NDA government to act fast to bring to fruition the project which had not seen any progress since the laying of the foundation stone by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The project envisaged for manufacture of turbines, boilers and generators, would generate jobs for the people in the backward Rayalaseema region, he said.