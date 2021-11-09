Centre urged to help A.P. recover power dues from TS

Vijayawada

09 November 2021 00:31 IST

Ministry of Power holds meets to discuss issues pertaining to bifurcation

Energy Secretary N. Srikant apprised Alok Kumar, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Power, of the dues from Telangana power utilities to Andhra Pradesh amounting to approximately ₹6,300 crore and the power procurement being made by A.P. from the exchanges to reduce the costs.

In a high-level meeting with the officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana utilities organised by the Union Ministry of Power in New Delhi on Monday to sort out the issues arising from the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014, Mr. Srikant said the Central government should help Andhra Pradesh recover the dues from Telangana utilities.

Advertising

Advertising

He informed Mr. Kumar that ₹2,300 crore had been saved in the last two years by purchasing power from the exchanges and spot markets. He pointed out that even the NITI Aayog had appreciated the Andhra Pradesh utilities for saving huge amounts through various cost-cutting measures.

Mr. Alok Kumar and the top officials of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana power utilities discussed various issues related to the power sector and resolved to make a concerted effort for its development, according to a press release issued by the Energy Department.