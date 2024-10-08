Centre urged to end ‘Operation Kagar’

Leaders of Adivasi Hakkula Porata Sangibhava Vedika, Virasam, A.P. Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC), and other organisations demanded the Centre stop ‘Operation Kagar’, the anti-maoist exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Virasam State president A. Krishna said on the pretext of fighting Maoists, the paramilitary forces were “killing” innocent Adivasis in the forests.

APCLC leader T. Anjaneyulu blamed the Centre, which announced that it would eliminate extremism by 2026. He demanded that a Supreme Court Judge inquire into the recent encounters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organization for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) State general secretary V. Hanumantha Rao alleged that 230 Maoists were killed and 750 others were taken into custody by the military forces this year, of which the majority were Adivasis.

Adivasi Hakkula Porata Sangibhava Vedika and APCLC State secretary Chilaka Chandrashekar said that police have not released the list of the Maoists who were killed in the encounter in Dantewada forests on October 4.

Mr. Chandrashekar demanded the government give the details of the deceased, injured and the Naxalites who were in police custody.

IFTU state secretaty K. Polari and others spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.