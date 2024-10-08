ADVERTISEMENT

Centre urged to end ‘Operation Kagar’

Published - October 08, 2024 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Adivasi Hakkula Porata Sangibhava Vedika, Virasam, A.P. Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC), and other organisations demand inquiry with Supreme Court Judge on the alleged killings of Adivasis during the operation

Staff Reporter

Leaders of Adivasi Hakkula Porata Sangibhava Vedika, Virasam, A.P. Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC), and other organisations demanded the Centre stop ‘Operation Kagar’, the anti-maoist exercise.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Virasam State president A. Krishna said on the pretext of fighting Maoists, the paramilitary forces were “killing” innocent Adivasis in the forests.

APCLC leader T. Anjaneyulu blamed the Centre, which announced that it would eliminate extremism by 2026. He demanded that a Supreme Court Judge inquire into the recent encounters.

Organization for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) State general secretary V. Hanumantha Rao alleged that 230 Maoists were killed and 750 others were taken into custody by the military forces this year, of which the majority were Adivasis.

Adivasi Hakkula Porata Sangibhava Vedika and APCLC State secretary Chilaka Chandrashekar said that police have not released the list of the Maoists who were killed in the encounter in Dantewada forests on October 4.

Mr. Chandrashekar demanded the government give the details of the deceased, injured and the Naxalites who were in police custody.

IFTU state secretaty K. Polari and others spoke.

