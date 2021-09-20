Centre trying to sell PSUs in the name of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, alleges CPI MP

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 September 2021 19:13 IST

‘State govt. not raising its voice against sale of VSP in Parliament’

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has alleged that in the name of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to sell Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The Rajya Sabha member from Kerala, arrived in the city along with CPI National Secretary K. Narayana, on Monday to participate in the rally to be organised on Tuesday as part of the agitation against the decision of the Centre on the strategic sale of the VSP.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Viswam said that in the 75th year of Independence, the BJP government was out to destroy the PSUs like the VSP, which were established after a lot of sacrifice by people. He alleged that the BJP by itself was nothing but was led by the RSS, which was the brain and spine of the BJP government.

He wondered whether the State government stood with the people of the State or with the BJP government on the VSP. “It (Jagan Mohan Reddy government) is trying to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds. It is opposing the privatisation of the VSP by joining the agitation in Visakhapatnam but is not raising its voice against the BJP in Parliament.”

He said that after its failure to weed out black money in the name of demonetisation, the BJP government has now come up with ‘monetisation’ of assets and has put up everything for sale including LIC, GIC, banks, seaports and airports.

Stating that free vaccination was the right of people, he ridiculed the announcement of 2.5 crore vaccinations on the Prime Minister’s birthday as a ‘big drama’. He wondered as to how many more birthdays would be required to vaccinate all the people in the country at this rate.

Mr. Narayana alleged that heroin worth ₹9,000 crore seized came from Afghanistan into India through Mundra seaport, owned by Adani, in Gujarat. The Adani group has plans to acquire rights over the entire coast from Itchapuram to Nellore, and if that happens, smuggling would go unchecked, he alleged.

Online sale of cinema tickets

Mr. Narayana supported the State government’s decision on online sale of cinema tickets by the government saying it would benefit the common man apart from bringing revenue for the government. He, however, said that the sale of mutton through mutton marts by the government needs further discussions as it would affect the livelihood of the poor meat sellers.

Party State Assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy spoke.

Party leaders M. Pydiraju and Balepalli Venkata Ramana were present.