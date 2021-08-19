Centre trying to hoodwink VSP staff, alleges Porata Committee

‘Rumours being circulated that Tata Group is keen on acquiring plant’

Representatives of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee have called upon steel workers to ‘foil the plans of the Centre’ to go ahead with its decision on the strategic sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The leaders of various trade unions alleged that the Centre was trying to deceive the employees by circulating rumours on social media that the Tata Group was keen on acquiring VSP.

INTUC deputy general secretary Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao described the move as a ‘strategy to divert the attention of the employees’. “While the Tata Group commands the respect of most employees, it should not be construed that the employees are ready to welcome it. The struggle committee is firm on the continuation of VSP in the public sector,” Mr. Ramachandra Rao said.

He recalled that 16,000 farmers of 64 villages had sacrificed 22,000 acres of agricultural land for the establishment of VSP in the hope that the local people would get employment in the public sector steel plant.

Committee chairman J. Ayodhyaram alleged that the Centre was indulging in ‘cheap tactics’ after seeing the success of the protest held outside the VSP administrative building on Tuesday by the workers. He recalled that the process for appointment of ‘Transaction Adviser’ and ‘Legal Adviser’ was postponed by the Centre twice. He warned that any private investor trying to acquire VSP would have to face the wrath of the employees.

Co-convener Gandham Venkata Rao said that the Centre would face severe consequences if it does not stop its efforts of creating chaos among employees. He sought that the Centre repeal its decision on the strategic sale of VSP.

Co-convener K. Satyanarayana alleged that the Centre was trying to take undue advantage of the admiration that citizens have for the Tata Group and added that it would not be tolerated.