Centre to pay ₹689 crore to A.P. towards pending GST compensation

February 18, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Central government decided to clear the payment of GST compensation of ₹689 crore due to Andhra Pradesh for June 2022 in the 49th GST Council meeting held under the chairpersonship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who took part in the deliberations, stated in a press release that the Centre would release the above amount from its own resources and recoup the same from the future compensation cess collection.

It has also been resolved to reduce the penalties on small businesses and to take some suggestions of the States into account while disposing of the matters before the GST appellate tribunal.

The GST Council made certain recommendations pertaining amendments to the Central GST Act of 2017, among other things, and addressed various issues raised by the Group of Ministers.