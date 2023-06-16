ADVERTISEMENT

Centre to establish chemical parks in Andhra Pradesh 

June 16, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Top official of the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals meets Chief Secretary; Centre also plans to set up CIPET in Nellore and Vizag

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Arun Baroka, left, with Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy in Vijayawada on Friday.

Arun Baroka, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DoC&P), Government of India, met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the latter’s camp office here on Friday, and had a detailed discussion on the establishment of chemical parks in Andhra Pradesh.

Special Chief secretary (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, Principal Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat and Commissioner of Industries Pravin Kumar were present.

Mr. Pravin Kumar gave a presentation on locations where the department could consider setting up the chemical parks by taking advantage of the State’s long coastline, presence of Special Economic Zones, and readily available infrastructure.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Market size

Mr. Baroka pointed out that India was the sixth largest chemical producing country in the world and the third largest in Asia with a market size of $178 billion, which was poised to increase to $300 billion by 2025.

He said the department contemplated setting up Central Institutes of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Nellore and Visakhapatnam.

The government officials apprised Mr. Baroka about the development taking place in and around the State-owned and private industrial parks and industry-specific clusters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US