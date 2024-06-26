Centre, State will provide ₹12 lakh as aid to each farmer involved in the post-harvesting sericulture activities, says Kakinada District Collector

Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili has stated that the Union and the State governments would provide financial assistance of ₹12 lakh to each farmer engaged in the post-harvesting sericulture activities. In Kakinada district, over 2,100 acres are under sericulture and Chebrolu in Pithapuram Assembly constituency is the hub for sericulture and production of silk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are an estimated 400 sericulture sheds in the Kakainada district and farmers themselves are involved in the post-harvesting activities including conservation of larvae, collection of silk cocoons and production of silk. A maximum financial aid of ₹12 lakh will be given for the each shed to encourage sericulture”, said Mr. Shan Mohan. The Collector took stock of sericulture in a review meeting held in Kakinada on June 25.

Prior to the 2024 general elections, the sericulture farmers of Chebrolu alleged that the State government did not clear incentive dues amounting to ₹4 crore. The State government procures silk cocoons from the farmers with an incentive of ₹50 incentive per kg. The farmers are also selling the silk cocoons in the locals markets in Hindupur, Palamaneru and Kadiri in the Rayalaseema region due to poor market facilities in Kakinada district.

In recent years, paddy farmers in the tail-end areas of Yeleru irrigation system have been slowly shifting to sericulture due to poor access to irrigation facilities for the Kharif and Rabi seasons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.