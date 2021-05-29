‘Centre, State indifferent to people’s woes’

APCC president S. Sailajanath on Saturday accused the State and Central governments of being indifferent to the problems of the people on account of the unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Congress leader participated in a protest staged in front of the Andhra Ratna Bhavan here as part of the State-wide protest called by the party against the government’s “inaction” in the wake of the pandemic and the price rise.

He said instead of granting financial assistance to the people, the Centre had implemented a steep hike in the prices of petrol and diesel. The fuel price hike had a cascading impact on the rates of essential commodities, he alleged.

The intensity of the second wave of the pandemic had shaken the country and many people who had contracted the virus had lost their jobs. The Modi government at the Centre did not pay heed to the warnings of medical experts on the impending second wave, which had resulted in the present crisis, he said, adding that even in the State, the YSRCP government did nothing to mitigate the woes of the pandemic-hit people. The callous stand of the government had led to a situation where the virus had been claiming an increasing number of lives.

