‘Centre, State failed to check attacks on Dalits and women’

Organisations call for concerted action plan to deal with the situation

The speakers, at a meeting, came down heavily on the Central and the State governments for their ‘failure’ to control the growing incidence of violence and attacks on women and Dalits.

The meeting, organised jointly by the Left parties and Dalit and women organisations here on Saturday, called for concerted action plan to deal with the situation. CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that the attacks on Dalits and rape of women were increasing under the BJP government at the Centre and under the YSR Congress Party government in the State. Decrying the delay in justice to victims and foisting of cases on those who were supporting the victims, he called for united action to oppose such trends. He demanded action against the perpetrators of the crime in the Hathras case.

CPI-ML leader Ganesh Panda called for a change in the attitude of society to end such crimes. The meeting adopted resolutions to take out a rally from Saraswathi Park to the Gandhi statue near GVMC on October 13, to protest against the growing attacks on Dalits and increasing incidence of rapes. It also resolved to create awareness among people on these issues through various forms of protest.

The representatives of various organisations, who participated in the meeting, include Lakshmi (POW), P. Mani (CPI(M)), Boddu Kalyana Rao and Sudhakar (Dalit organisations), Kothapalli Venkataramana (co-convener of Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika), Reddy (MCPI-U), Kakara Ramana (MRPS), Y. Kondayya (CPI-ML New Democracy), R.P. Raju (KVVPS), A.J. Stalin and M. Pydiraju (CPI).