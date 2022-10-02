Centre has spent ₹8.16 lakh crore on development of Andhra Pradesh: Somu Veerraju

‘Mired in corruption, the YSRCP and the TDP have failed in construction of the capital city eight years after the bifurcation’

‘Mired in corruption, the YSRCP and the TDP have failed in construction of the capital city eight years after the bifurcation’

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has said that the Central government has spent ₹8.16 lakh crore on the development of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have ‘ruined the State with their selfish politics’.

“Unfortunately, Andhra Pradesh remains a State without a capital even eight years after the bifurcation. Development of the State is possible only with the BJP, which is a worthy alternative to the family parties,” said Mr. Veerraju, while addressing a street corner meeting held as a part of the ‘Praja Poru’ campaign, at Lenin Centre here on Sunday.

More than 5,000 meetings were organised as a part of the ‘Praja Poru’ across the State.

Mr. Veerraju said that the TDP and YSRCP were playing ‘hide and seek of sorts in furtherance of their own interests’. “Mired in corruption, both the parties have failed in the construction of the capital city and its consequence is devastating,” he said.

The BJP leader said that people were facing the prospect of losing benefits under various schemes if they did not vote for the YSRCP in 2024 elections.

“What has made matters worse is that the TDP and YSRCP are wasting time by provoking each other over trivial issues and doing nothing meaningful for the State. The YSRCP government has made the people’s lives miserable with its irrational decisions such as splitting the capital into three parts for the executive, legislative and judicial functions,” said Mr. Veerraju.

Renaming NTRUHS

Referring to the move to rename the NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) after former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Mr. Veerraju said that if TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the ‘downfall of his father-in-law N.T. Rama Rao as was forcefully argued by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he (the CM) should have sorted it out with Mr. Naidu.’

“How was that episode connected to the renaming of NTRUHS?” he questioned, while insisting that only the BJP has the right to object to it, having fought against the anti-democratic ouster of NTR in 1983–84 and paved the way for his eventual return to power.