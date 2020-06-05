‘Centre solved many pressing issues within a year’

SRIKAKULAM

Image of country enhanced across the world, says former MP

The Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been able to solve many pressing issues by taking bold decisions such as abrogating Article 370, banning triple talaq, and ensuring a swift adjudication of the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, all within a year of coming to power, BJP former State president and ex-Visakhapatnam MP K. Haribabu claimed on Friday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Haribabu said that Mr. Modi, who led the party to victory in the 2019 elections, was able to win the hearts of all sections of society. “Mr. Modi has enhanced the image of the country across the world and has also successfully controlled the spread of COVID-19 even as developed countries were unable to do so,” Mr. Haribabu said.

BJP Srikakulam district president Attada Ravi Babji and leaders Paidi Venugopalam and Duppala Ravindrababu said they would highlight the Centre’s achievements to garner wider support of the people.