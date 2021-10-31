Centre snatching away livelihood sources, alleges Medha Patkar

She calls for greater unity to force government to change its stance on VSP sale

Social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar has lashed out at the Union government for “spreading the false news that privatisation and partnership with private corporates will bring the new normal of progress and development of the country.”

Ms. Medha Patkar was in the city on Saturday to extend her solidarity with the workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), who had been on a relay hunger strike for the last 260 days against the decision of the BJP-led NDA Government on strategic sale of the steel plant.

Unemployment

Addressing the workers, Ms. Medha Patkar said, “We all know the truth that the ‘sale of India’ will snatch away the sources of livelihood, including land, water, forests, and also employment, apart from reservation for SC/ST communities. The huge unemployment in the country is not caused by the pandemic but by privatisation, liberalisation and globalisation policies of the Narendra Modi government.”

She said all the trade unions were opposing the Centre’s policies as 29 Central laws and four labour codes did not allow unionisation.

The farmers who parted with their lands for the establishment of the steel plant had every right to question the “mala fide intentions” of the government, she said.

Commending the VSP workers on their relentless struggle, Ms. Medha Patkar said it was an inspiration for many other struggles in the country. She called for greater unity among all sections to exert pressure on the Centre to change its “adamant attitude.”

IFTU national president Aparna said the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) were safeguarding the economy of the nation. She said the people of the country were facing financial problems due to the “lopsided policies” of the government.

IFTU State president Prasad and vice-president M. Venkateswarulu, and Sompeta Paryavarana Parirakshana Porata Samithi representative Raju opposed the decision on privatisation of the VSP.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leader J. Ayodhya Ram was among others who spoke.

In the evening, a rally was taken out, which culminated in a public meeting.