Centre should take responsibility of importing coal, says APSEB Engineers’ Association

V. Raghavendra May 30, 2022 19:53 IST

Blended coal should be priced on the same basis as Indian coal, he says

APSEB Engineers’ Association secretary general P. Prathapa Reddy said the Central government should take the responsibility of importing coal that is required by thermal power plants and ensuring that the imported coal is properly blended with domestic coal through Coal India Limited (CIL). Moreover, the blended coal should be priced on the basis of the same principles by which the price of Indian coal is fixed, and added that the Centre should bear the extra cost of importing coal. He stated in a press release that the All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) has rightly demanded a high-level inquiry in the prevailing coal crisis and the directions of the Ministry of Power to States to purchase imported coal. The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 is anti-people and anti-employee, Mr. Prathapa Reddy said, suggesting that various models of restructuring experimented with earlier could be looked into to arrive at the best and optimal solutions for electricity supply in the current scenario.



