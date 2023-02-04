Centre should revive special grant to N. Andhra, Rayalaseema regions, says PCC chief

February 04, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Gidugu Rudra Raju on Saturday asked the Union government to revive the ₹50 crore special grant for each district of the North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions since the assurance was incorporated in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Along with PCC Working President P. Rakesh Reddy and District Congress Committee president Saragada Ramesh Kumar, he participated in a four-km padayatra from Thotapalem Congress Party office to Balaji junction via RTC complex in the city as part of a Statewide programme which began on January 26 and would continue till March 26.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that the Narendra Modi government stopped payment of the ₹50 crore special funding without any valid reason although it was included in the Act to ensure continuous flow of funds for backward areas.

Mr. Rakesh Reddy said that the local padayatras in all districts would improve the party’s prospects ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The party senior leaders Sunkari Satish Kumar, Kambala Rajavardhana, R. Simhadri Naidu, Danaboina Appala Naidu and others were present.