ADVERTISEMENT

Centre should revive special grant to N. Andhra, Rayalaseema regions, says PCC chief

February 04, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Rudra Raju along with party district and local leaders takes part in a padayatra in Vizianagaram

K Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Gidugu Rudra Raju on Saturday asked the Union government to revive the ₹50 crore special grant for each district of the North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions since the assurance was incorporated in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Along with PCC Working President P. Rakesh Reddy and District Congress Committee president Saragada Ramesh Kumar, he participated in a four-km padayatra from Thotapalem Congress Party office to Balaji junction via RTC complex in the city as part of a Statewide programme which began on January 26 and would continue till March 26.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that the Narendra Modi government stopped payment of the ₹50 crore special funding without any valid reason although it was included in the Act to ensure continuous flow of funds for backward areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Rakesh Reddy said that the local padayatras in all districts would improve the party’s prospects ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The party senior leaders Sunkari Satish Kumar, Kambala Rajavardhana, R. Simhadri Naidu, Danaboina Appala Naidu and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US