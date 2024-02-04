ADVERTISEMENT

Centre should restore funds for North Andhra immediately: Congress

February 04, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram City Congress president Sunkara Satish addressing the media conference in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram City Congress president Sunkara Satishkumar on Sunday asked the Union government to restore annual funds of ₹50 crore per year to Vizianagaram and other districts as the financial assistance was officially granted for the backward regions under the AP Reorganisation Act.

Addressing a media conference, he said that the district had lost nearly ₹300 crore funds with the stoppage of funds under the pretext of non-submission of expenditure bills by the State government. He said that the Congress party had gained strength after the appointment of Y.S. Sharmila Reddy as the new PCC president and her agitation in New Delhi seeking Special Category Status and special grants for the State. Party senior leaders Sanamaneti Srinivasa Rao, Chintapalli Srinivasa Rao, Kareem and Bobbadi Suribabu were present.

