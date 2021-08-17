‘Centre should protect interests of backward communities’

SRIKAKULAM

17 August 2021 01:41 IST

Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Samkshema Sangham president Kesana Sankara Rao urged the Union government to restrain State governments from including potential upper caste communities in the list of backward classes for political gain.

In a press release, he said that many castes were being including in the BC category without enhancement of the quota. “The Union government recently allowed States to change their BC list with 127th amendment to the Constitution. The State government might including potential communities in the list to get the political upper hand. So, changes should not be allowed easily without taking up a survey and census details of backward classes of Andhra Pradesh and other States,” said Mr. Kesana Sankara Rao.

BJP leader and Andhra Pradesh BC Samkshema Sangham leader Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao urged the Union government to take necessary steps for the protection of genuine backward sections of the society. He feared that adding new castes would lead to further competition for reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.

