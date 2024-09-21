ADVERTISEMENT

Centre should order a detailed inquiry over TTD affairs: Swami Srinivasananda

Published - September 21, 2024 07:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad State president Swami Srinivasananda on Saturday asked the Union government to order a high-level inquiry immediately on all the happenings over the Tirupati laddu row as the adulteration of ghee had hurt the sentiments of thousands of Hindus across the globe.

In a press release, he asked the government to inspect all alleged irregularities and corrupt practices adopted by former chairpersons, members and senior officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He said that the Centre’s inquiry was needed since all State governments had officially reacted to the issues. Mr. Srinivasananda also demanded the immediate arrests of persons directly involved in the misdeeds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US