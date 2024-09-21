Centre should order a detailed inquiry over TTD affairs: Swami Srinivasananda

Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad State president Swami Srinivasananda on Saturday asked the Union government to order a high-level inquiry immediately on all the happenings over the Tirupati laddu row as the adulteration of ghee had hurt the sentiments of thousands of Hindus across the globe.

In a press release, he asked the government to inspect all alleged irregularities and corrupt practices adopted by former chairpersons, members and senior officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He said that the Centre’s inquiry was needed since all State governments had officially reacted to the issues. Mr. Srinivasananda also demanded the immediate arrests of persons directly involved in the misdeeds.