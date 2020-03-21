Andhra Pradesh

Centre should monitor A.P. preparedness on COVID-19: Lokesh

TDP leader tweets that he will participate in ‘Janata Curfew’

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday criticised the YSR Congress Party government for ‘trying to downplay the seriousness of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic’.

In a statement, the TDP leader said the claims of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on the virus impact did not match with the health bulletins. He said the Centre should intervene and monitor the situation in the State in view of the dubious claims of the government.

Mr. Lokesh, in a tweet, said he would participate in the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday as he saw social distancing and extreme hygiene as the only two ways to fight the pandemic. “I hope tomorrow will be a good start for doing that,” he said.

‘TDP leader harassed’

Mr. Lokesh accused the YSRCP MLA from Vinukonda Brahma Naidu of causing mental agony to the TDP ZPTC candidate at Savalyapuram that led to his death due to heart failure. He said the ruling party MLA had harassed many other TDP candidates in the local body elections.

Referring to the YSRCP claims that it had the support of the voters, he said the threats and intimidatory tactics used by the party in the elections was a proof that it was afraid of facing the voters.

